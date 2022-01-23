iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,677,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,009,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $414,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWT opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.37. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.