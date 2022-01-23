iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Purchased by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 116.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,069 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF makes up about 0.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned approximately 0.74% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 192,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 164.4% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,444 shares during the period.

Shares of THD opened at $76.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.79. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $83.55.

