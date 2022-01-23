iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,650 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $161.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.89 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

