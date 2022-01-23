iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.2% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,479 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,002,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,221,154,000 after buying an additional 766,498 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.89 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

