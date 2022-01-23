iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Bellwether Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,667,000 after purchasing an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,901,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $258.40 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $232.55 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.69.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

