iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.4% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $439.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

