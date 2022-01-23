iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 74,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $439.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $369.65 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $467.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

