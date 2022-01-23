iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dimension Capital Management LLC

Dimension Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 271.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $439.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $467.43 and its 200 day moving average is $454.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.