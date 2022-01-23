iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 436.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,051 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 374.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 138,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,071,000 after acquiring an additional 109,439 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29.

