iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,012 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.17% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $11,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 142.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $453,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,325,694.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,946 shares of company stock valued at $17,582,791. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITOS. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.08. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.45 and a beta of 1.72.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The firm had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

