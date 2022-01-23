Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys 196 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.7% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,799,545,000 after buying an additional 547,010 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 105.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,102,000 after buying an additional 473,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 65.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,907 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,787,346,000 after buying an additional 456,024 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,207.05.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,395.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3,412.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,841.41 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

