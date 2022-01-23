Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) versus Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Head to Head Contrast

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Jamf and Sumo Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jamf -17.35% -0.64% -0.42% Sumo Logic -48.16% -22.07% -16.23%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jamf and Sumo Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jamf 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sumo Logic 0 5 3 0 2.38

Jamf presently has a consensus target price of $41.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.72%. Sumo Logic has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 95.88%. Given Sumo Logic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Jamf.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Jamf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jamf and Sumo Logic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jamf $269.45 million 14.43 -$22.77 million ($0.51) -64.06 Sumo Logic $202.64 million 6.10 -$80.30 million ($1.04) -10.62

Jamf has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Jamf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumo Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Jamf has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumo Logic has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jamf beats Sumo Logic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections. The company's customers comprise enterprises in a range of industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications to connect, manage, and protect Apple products, apps, and corporate resources in the cloud. It also offers Jamf Nation, an online community of IT professionals focusing on Apple in the enterprise; and provides professional services. The company sells its SaaS solutions through a subscription model, a direct sales force, and online, as well as indirectly through its channel partners, including Apple. Jamf Holding Corp. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

