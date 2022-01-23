Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Stock Position Reduced by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,916 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson Group worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 111.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

JHG opened at $36.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

