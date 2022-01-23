JulSwap (JULD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $778,425.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $9.40 million and approximately $778,425.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00051245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,418.71 or 0.06861239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,184.65 or 0.99809566 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007349 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003411 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,160,035 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

