Jupiter Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last week, Jupiter has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $624,691.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00051417 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,493.21 or 0.06940140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00058490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.61 or 0.99933558 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003410 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

