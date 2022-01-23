JustBet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $135.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, JustBet has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $229,971.12 and $135.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00051176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.39 or 0.06890149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00057880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,944.97 or 0.99973864 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003402 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.