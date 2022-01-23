Kalata (KALA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,580.00

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kalata has traded 47.6% lower against the dollar. Kalata has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $22,580.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00050792 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.23 or 0.06939814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,307.74 or 1.00002395 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

