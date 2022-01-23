KARMA (KARMA) Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 23rd. KARMA has a market capitalization of $36.14 million and approximately $28.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 18.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001509 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00061659 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.74 or 0.00743099 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

