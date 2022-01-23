Karura (KAR) Price Reaches $2.31 on Top Exchanges

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Karura coin can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00006518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Karura has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. Karura has a total market cap of $51.37 million and $2.02 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00051681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.95 or 0.06887127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00059561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,335.43 or 0.99903331 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003444 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,282,782 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karura

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

