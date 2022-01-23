Katalyo Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Katalyo has a market cap of $603,341.16 and approximately $11,567.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0564 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00051681 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.95 or 0.06887127 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00059561 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,335.43 or 0.99903331 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.