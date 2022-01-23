Kava.io (KAVA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $147.08 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00174673 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00031041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00363124 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00065718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008928 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.