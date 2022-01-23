Keep4r Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $577.00 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Keep4r coin can now be bought for about $7.84 or 0.00021834 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $677,766.65 and approximately $577.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.