Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1,353.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of K stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

