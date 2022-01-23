Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Boosted by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Kellogg comprises 1.4% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $66.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.