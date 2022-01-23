Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KELTF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Kelt Exploration stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 1,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $4.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

