KeyFi Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $79,740.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00051757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.35 or 0.06979035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00058691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,248.29 or 1.00135730 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003397 BTC.

KeyFi Coin Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

