Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $173.42 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $129.09 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average is $179.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

