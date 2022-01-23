Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 817,034 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.47% of Keysight Technologies worth $140,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $173.42 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.52 and a 200 day moving average of $179.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock valued at $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

