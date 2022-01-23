KickToken Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $250,572.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. KickToken has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $250,572.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken coin can now be bought for $0.0224 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,722,129 coins. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

