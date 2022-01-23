Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,398 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $11,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,795,000 after acquiring an additional 155,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 82,244 shares during the last quarter. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 158.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 584.66%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

