KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in KLA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in KLA by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in KLA by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $373.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $273.24 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms have commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. KGI Securities upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.48.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

