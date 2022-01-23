Klever Price Hits $0.0243 (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, Klever has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $82.54 million and $820,298.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,421.33 or 0.06851356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00058328 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,155.16 or 0.99474582 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

