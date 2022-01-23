Klimatas Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $4,891.85 and $41.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

