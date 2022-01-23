Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,216 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $10,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Europe increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $199,803.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock worth $11,301,645 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

