Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 494 ($6.74).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Knights Group stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 414 ($5.65). 737,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Knights Group has a 12 month low of GBX 368.31 ($5.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 472 ($6.44). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 413.07. The company has a market cap of £347.32 million and a PE ratio of 108.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

