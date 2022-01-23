Komodo (KMD) Price Down 24% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $63.49 million and $979,232.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.52 or 0.00271456 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00081252 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00098461 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004309 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,813,772 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

