Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krispy Kreme presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.42.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.