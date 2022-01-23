Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th.
NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $554,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,116,428 shares of company stock worth $30,579,842 over the last three months.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
