Kryll (KRL) Reaches Market Cap of $33.85 Million

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $33.85 million and $1.15 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kryll

Kryll is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,084,598 coins. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

