KZ Cash (KZC) Reaches Market Cap of $2,436.05

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $2,436.05 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

