Lamden Trading Down 45.8% This Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lamden has traded down 45.8% against the US dollar. Lamden has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $579,167.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006301 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lamden

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.