Lanceria Market Capitalization Achieves $2.72 Million (LANC)

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Lanceria coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $45,439.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lanceria has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00050093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.17 or 0.06916700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00056291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,074.10 or 0.99827296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

