Landbox Hits Market Capitalization of $125,415.46 (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Landbox has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $125,415.46 and $16,168.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00051414 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,494.64 or 0.06933818 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00058854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,900.41 or 0.99784598 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

