Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.56.

SWIM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Latham Group stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Latham Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIM. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $583,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $473,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $51,246,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $1,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

