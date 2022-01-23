Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

LRCDF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of LRCDF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.14. 3,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

