LBRY Credits (LBC) Price Hits $0.0294

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $15.33 million and approximately $67,602.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00050093 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.17 or 0.06916700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00056291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,074.10 or 0.99827296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003406 BTC.

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

