Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.80 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,863,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,799,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF opened at $267.95 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.58 and its 200-day moving average is $289.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

