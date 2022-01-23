Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $950.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will report sales of $950.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $866.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $914.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 273.37% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on LII. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

NYSE:LII opened at $280.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.99. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $268.74 and a 52-week high of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,163 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.