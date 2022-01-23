LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Tops $94,894.65

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, LHT has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $94,894.65 and $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017036 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000082 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

