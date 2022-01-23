Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,471 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 157.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 197,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 57.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,749,000 after acquiring an additional 402,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 131.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,448,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560,227 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 203.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 306,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of LI stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.75 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

