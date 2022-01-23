Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,027 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.48% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after buying an additional 674,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after buying an additional 52,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 182,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 825,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 53,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 11,630 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $217,597.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,022 shares of company stock worth $4,929,715. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.39.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. The business had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.